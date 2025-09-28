Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Edison International by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in Edison International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

