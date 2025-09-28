Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,904,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,748,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,296,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,705,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.