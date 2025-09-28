Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Microlise Group (LON:SAAS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 199 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Microlise Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204.50.

Microlise Group Price Performance

LON:SAAS opened at GBX 140 on Thursday. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88 and a 1-year high of GBX 150. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.32 million, a PE ratio of -7,909.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 2.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Microlise Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Microlise Group will post 5.5260831 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Microlise Group news, insider Nick Wightman bought 18,827 shares of Microlise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 per share, with a total value of £19,956.62. Insiders own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

About Microlise Group

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

Featured Articles

