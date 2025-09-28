Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Microlise Group (LON:SAAS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 199 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Microlise Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microlise Group
Microlise Group Price Performance
Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 2.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Microlise Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Microlise Group will post 5.5260831 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Microlise Group news, insider Nick Wightman bought 18,827 shares of Microlise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 per share, with a total value of £19,956.62. Insiders own 51.87% of the company’s stock.
About Microlise Group
Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions
These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience
Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Microlise Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- About the Markup Calculator
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.