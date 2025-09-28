JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 92 to GBX 90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 92 to GBX 95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 85 to GBX 100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 84 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 103.17.

LON:JD opened at GBX 89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 EPS for the current year.

JD Sports Fashion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

