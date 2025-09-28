Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

DAN stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Dana has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Dana had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 11,728 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $218,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 3.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of Dana by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 55,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dana by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

