Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSTV. Wall Street Zen raised Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. D Boral Capital raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plus Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert P. Lenk acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,270.23. The trade was a 375.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.