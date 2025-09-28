uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on uniQure from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Get uniQure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QURE

uniQure Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ QURE opened at $54.31 on Thursday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.14.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $9,383,061.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,009,282.84. This represents a 25.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 217,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,975,150. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,316 shares of company stock worth $10,328,181. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,217,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,585 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in uniQure by 46.8% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,215,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 706,216 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.