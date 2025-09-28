Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £129,712.96 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 31,181 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416, for a total value of £129,712.96.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 23rd, David John Braben sold 27,594 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416, for a total value of £114,791.04.

On Monday, September 22nd, David John Braben bought 25,330 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 per share, with a total value of £105,879.40.

On Thursday, September 18th, David John Braben sold 21,710 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total value of £88,359.70.

On Friday, September 19th, David John Braben bought 24,028 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 406 per share, with a total value of £97,553.68.

On Wednesday, September 17th, David John Braben sold 15,635 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 408, for a total value of £63,790.80.

On Friday, September 12th, David John Braben acquired 8,744 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 384 per share, with a total value of £33,576.96.

On Thursday, September 11th, David John Braben sold 8,850 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £34,338.

On Wednesday, September 10th, David John Braben sold 7,643 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £29,654.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, David John Braben sold 8,605 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £32,440.85.

On Monday, September 8th, David John Braben sold 7,329 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total value of £27,776.91.

Frontier Developments Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 427.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £159.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,037.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 175.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 381.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 292.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Research analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDEV shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 420.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

