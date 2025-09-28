GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GFL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $46.63 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 444,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 267,932 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.