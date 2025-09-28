Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

KOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $834.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $19.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.