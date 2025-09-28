Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNPR. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $472.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.20. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $79.80.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chandler Robinson sold 16,800 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,880. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $35,000,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 272,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,573.86. This represents a 66.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 592,733 shares of company stock worth $36,700,227. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $673,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

