CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSX. Baird R W raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $29,614,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in CSX by 6.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,447,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 127.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,879,000 after acquiring an additional 645,693 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

