STV Group (LON:STVG) Insider Purchases £27,500 in Stock

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) insider Colin Robert Jones purchased 25,000 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 per share, with a total value of £27,500.

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 113 on Friday. STV Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 107 and a 12-month high of GBX 250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.91 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.89.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. STV Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Thursday.

STV’s exciting vision is to become Scotland’s leading platform for audiences and advertisers and a global content powerhouse.

On-air, STV reaches more than two in three Scottish adults every month through its TV channel and streaming service, STV Player. It will soon expand its audience even further by launching an audio division and a major new Scotland-focused commercial radio station.

