Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. Baird R W raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Ameresco stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 97.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 516,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 255,538 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 68.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

