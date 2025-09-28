Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 1.2%

BXSL opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.45. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $344.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.55 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.45%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

