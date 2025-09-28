Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $80.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 535,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Cambridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

