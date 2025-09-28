Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$108.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$106.78.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.1%

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

TSE:IMO opened at C$129.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.74. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$82.98 and a 52 week high of C$132.08. The company has a market cap of C$66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.