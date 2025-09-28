Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Desjardins set a C$20.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.43.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 13.3%

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

TSE:AYA opened at C$14.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$8.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.08 and a beta of 0.93.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.