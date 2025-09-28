Zillow Group’s (ZG) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.77, a PEG ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.06 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $3,894,949.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,977,920.58. The trade was a 28.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard N. Barton sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $16,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 843,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,620.16. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Zillow Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

