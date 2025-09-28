CIBC Increases Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target to C$7.00

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.
Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0%
Insider Activity
In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 1,409,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total transaction of C$4,996,331.20.
About Discovery Silver
Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.
