XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

XBP Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ XBP opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. XBP Global has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About XBP Global

In other XBP Global news, Director Randal T. Klein acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

