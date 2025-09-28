XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
XBP Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ XBP opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. XBP Global has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.56.
XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About XBP Global
XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XBP Global
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for XBP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.