Progress Software (PRGS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, September 29th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $240.1060 million for the quarter. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, September 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Krall purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,401. This trade represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick purchased 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,053.12. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.