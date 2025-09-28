Neuphoria Therapeutics (NEUP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NEUP stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Neuphoria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Neuphoria Therapeutics

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

