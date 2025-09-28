Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Sue Whalley Buys 586 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Sue Whalley purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 per share, for a total transaction of £972.76.

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 166.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,629.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 112.99 and a 1-year high of GBX 170.20.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7 EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 25.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNA. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 155 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180.80.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

