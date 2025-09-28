Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Sue Whalley Buys 586 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Sue Whalley purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 per share, for a total transaction of £972.76.
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 166.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,629.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 112.99 and a 1-year high of GBX 170.20.
Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7 EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 25.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Centrica
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.
