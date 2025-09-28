Insider Buying: Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Insider Buys £5,117.50 in Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Dietmar Exler purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 445 per share, for a total transaction of £5,117.50.

Dietmar Exler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinewood Technologies Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 26th, Dietmar Exler bought 1,000 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 524 per share, for a total transaction of £5,240.

On Friday, July 25th, Dietmar Exler bought 1,050 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 512 per share, for a total transaction of £5,376.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Down 3.2%

Pinewood Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 420.50 on Friday. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 284.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 429.62. The company has a market capitalization of £481.38 million, a PE ratio of 673.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinewood Technologies Group ( LON:PINE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinewood Technologies Group had a net margin of 167.76% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinewood Technologies Group PLC will post 9.8256735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 590 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinewood Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 700.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinewood Technologies Group

About Pinewood Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.