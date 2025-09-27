Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 629 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,421,213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3,493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after buying an additional 908,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $565.63 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.00 and a 200 day moving average of $560.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,349 shares of company stock worth $21,372,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

