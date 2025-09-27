SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $346.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $348.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

