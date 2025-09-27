CX Institutional Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $157.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.02.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $2,238,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,739,005.60. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,308 shares of company stock worth $19,804,967 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

