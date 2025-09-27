Falcon Wealth Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $114.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.41.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

