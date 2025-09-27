Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $2,238,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,739,005.60. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,308 shares of company stock valued at $19,804,967 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3%

MU opened at $157.27 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

