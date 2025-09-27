Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 249 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $212,800,000 after buying an additional 956,311 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $152.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

