Highline Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $441.12 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

