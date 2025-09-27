Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $441.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

