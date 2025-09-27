American National Bank & Trust Purchases 967 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $44,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day moving average is $142.65. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

