Mather Group LLC. Has $285,000 Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $951.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $977.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $777.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $743.24.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

