1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 697 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

