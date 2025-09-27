Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $605.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $622.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.82. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.83, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.50 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

