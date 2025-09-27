Ascent Capital Management LLC Invests $330,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Ascent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GEV opened at $605.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.83, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $622.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.50 and a 12-month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

