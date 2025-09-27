GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 9.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in GE Vernova by 16.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

GEV stock opened at $605.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $622.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.50 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 145.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. HSBC increased their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

