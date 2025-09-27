1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 175 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $441.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

