Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Boosted by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 633.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $441.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

