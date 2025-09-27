Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

