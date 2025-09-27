Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $440.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

