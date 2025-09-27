Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.22 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

