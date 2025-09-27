Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $440.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.57, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.