Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,445 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Verizon Communications by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 14,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

