MKT Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $440.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.57, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

