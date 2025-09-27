Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.22 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.