Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,077,519. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

