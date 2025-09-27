Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 32.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $708.84 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $388.37 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $758.60 and a 200-day moving average of $701.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02, a PEG ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total value of $672,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,394,261.50. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.